Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 0.74% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 186,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 663.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLCN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.85. 897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,744. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

