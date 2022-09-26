Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.84. 71,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.