Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 3.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.72% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $24,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888,421 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,511,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $22,084,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6,139.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 386,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $14,666,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. 23,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,267. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $51.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.