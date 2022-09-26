Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 540 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.30. 51,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,082. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $256.20 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

