Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 5,449 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.90. 328,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,304,607. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

