WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,297,000 after buying an additional 301,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,570 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 343,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 2.0 %

WEC traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,206. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.