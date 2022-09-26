Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.71.

WEN stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $68,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

