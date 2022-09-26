Whelan Financial Sells 5,960 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whelan Financial cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 12.7% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,999. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.