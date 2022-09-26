Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.32. The company had a trading volume of 87,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,605. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

