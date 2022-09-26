Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 39,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 74,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.81. 650,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,300,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

