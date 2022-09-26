Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 5,568 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.80. 9,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $131.41 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

