Win Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Kellogg comprises about 0.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,707,281.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,091.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

