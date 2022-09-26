Win Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 512,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 18.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,670,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 546,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 286,127 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 882,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $991,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. 64,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,863. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

