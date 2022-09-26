Win Advisors Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Win Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FBCG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 191,160 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

