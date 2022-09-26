Win Advisors Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Win Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,553 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 189,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.52. 96,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,372. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

