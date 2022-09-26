Win Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

