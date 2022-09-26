Win Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Win Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,580 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.23. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,659. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.44.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

