Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,958. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

