Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IWN stock traded down $3.09 on Monday, reaching $129.89. 2,466,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,737. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.41 and a one year high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

