Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

