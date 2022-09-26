Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $26,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $81.45. 16,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,328. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $440.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.93 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.