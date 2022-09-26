WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.26

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $52.26, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.31.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,939,000.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

