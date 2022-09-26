WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.73

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.73 and last traded at $76.91, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.56.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 72.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

