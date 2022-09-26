WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.15 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,940.90 or 1.09933236 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00059059 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064621 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.