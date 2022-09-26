XP Power (LON:XPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,690.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,690 ($20.42) and last traded at GBX 1,759.55 ($21.26), with a volume of 67328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,780 ($21.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £347.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,561.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,230.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,885.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.46%.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,575 ($31.11) per share, for a total transaction of £36,487.75 ($44,088.63).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

