XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from XRF Scientific’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

XRF Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

XRF Scientific Company Profile

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

