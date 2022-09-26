YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.49. YETI has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. YETI’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

