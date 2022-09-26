Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $553,644.00 and $39,025.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol’s launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,661,636 coins. The official website for Yield Protocol is yieldprotocol.org. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds.”

