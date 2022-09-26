YUMMY Reaches One Day Volume of $279.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $279.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY was first traded on September 10th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 435,533,297,975 coins. The official website for YUMMY is yummy-crypto.com. The Reddit community for YUMMY is https://reddit.com/r/yummycoin. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUMMY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yummy Crypto is a project launched on May 1st, 2021 with the vision to deliver value to holders via Growth Fund while providing contributions to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

