Zap (ZAP) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Zap (ZAP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Zap has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $5,662.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071080 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.store. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.