ZoidPay (ZPAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53,974.00

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. ZoidPay has a market capitalization of $69.99 million and approximately $53,974.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZoidPay has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One ZoidPay coin can currently be bought for $0.1000 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZoidPay Profile

ZoidPay’s genesis date was October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. ZoidPay’s official website is zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

ZoidPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoidPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZoidPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

