Zynecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,414.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Zynecoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $21,414.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin’s genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 51,009,353 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds.”

