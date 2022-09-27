11,425 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. 151,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,322. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

