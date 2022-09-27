12,514 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 5.8% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $265.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.18. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $262.84 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

