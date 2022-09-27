15,900 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

ALK opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

