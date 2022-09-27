1,594 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,647,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 137,549 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 125,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,754,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.3 %

MUSA traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.42. 4,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.97 and a 52 week high of $303.09.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

