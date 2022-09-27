175,137 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,000. Intel comprises 2.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

