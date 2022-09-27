1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 983.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 1,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 350,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

