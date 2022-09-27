1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 983.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 1,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.75.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
