29,776 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

VLO stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.69. 81,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,155. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

