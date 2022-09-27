3,103 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.85. The company had a trading volume of 40,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,459. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

