37,217 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000. T-Mobile US comprises 1.2% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.38.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.94. The stock had a trading volume of 32,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,087. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.95 and its 200-day moving average is $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

