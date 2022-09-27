3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,860 ($22.47) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.88% from the company’s current price.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON III traded up GBX 53.28 ($0.64) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,135 ($13.71). The company had a trading volume of 910,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.50. The stock has a market cap of £11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 274.15. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,042 ($12.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 14,430 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($13.36), for a total value of £159,595.80 ($192,841.71).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

