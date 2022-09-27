4,325 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,292,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 100,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,463. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.23.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

