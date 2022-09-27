4Thought Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,795 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 190,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

