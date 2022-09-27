4Thought Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSJN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,478. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

