4Thought Financial Group Inc. Invests $214,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.07. The stock had a trading volume of 149,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

