4Thought Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,919 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. 22,033,779 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.