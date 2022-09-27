4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,371 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

