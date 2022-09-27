7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVNA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. 7 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 7 Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 7 Acquisition by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 528,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 7 Acquisition by 2.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 414,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of 7 Acquisition by 28.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 7 Acquisition

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

