A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 909,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of ASCBR remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08. A SPAC II Acquisition has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.13.
